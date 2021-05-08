Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

