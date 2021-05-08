CV Sciences (CVSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 313,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.69.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.