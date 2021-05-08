Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGRO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 1,332,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

