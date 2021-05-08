Kaleyra (KLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 308,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,372. The company has a market capitalization of $382.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84.

In related news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.