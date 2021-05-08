Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $94.33

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,389. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.