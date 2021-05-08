Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after buying an additional 236,256 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

