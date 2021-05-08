Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,525,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,529,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

