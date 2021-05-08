Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $27,074.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

