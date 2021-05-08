Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $26.88 or 0.00045710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $143,742.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00256437 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 72,348.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.55 or 0.01114820 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 254% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.41 or 0.00757465 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

