Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

