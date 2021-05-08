Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grubhub from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.48.

GRUB stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 665,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

