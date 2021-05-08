SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Philip C. Cox Sells 131 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $587.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $589.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Truist Securities raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

