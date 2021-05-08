Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,426.05 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.62 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,406.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

