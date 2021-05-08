Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3,292.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 5,898,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.