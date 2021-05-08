LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. 4,880,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,824. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

