LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 3,142,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

