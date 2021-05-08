ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 273,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 6,903,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,954,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

