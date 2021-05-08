NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,193,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.