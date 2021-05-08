Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.36). Vera Bradley reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $208,401.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,995,352.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,084 shares of company stock worth $5,249,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.