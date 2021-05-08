Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $27.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

