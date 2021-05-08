The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get The RealReal alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of REAL opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RealReal (REAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.