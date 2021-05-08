Needham & Company LLC Cuts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

