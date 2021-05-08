Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

