Northland Securities Cuts iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $130.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. iRobot has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in iRobot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iRobot by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

