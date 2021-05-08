Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

