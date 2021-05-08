Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.52. 1,584,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,996. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

