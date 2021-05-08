Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.30.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. 831,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,484. Camping World has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,837 shares of company stock valued at $61,933,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.