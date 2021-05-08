Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,779. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,770,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

