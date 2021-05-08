IFP Advisors Inc Buys 22,118 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

