AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALVR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 171,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,840. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In related news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares in the company, valued at $102,872,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

