Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. 1,075,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,897. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

