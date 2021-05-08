IFP Advisors Inc Sells 37,281 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

