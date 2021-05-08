Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $29.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,650. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,690,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $6,773,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

