CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $7.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,386. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

