Gregory P. Hill Sells 120,730 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $248,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,062,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,177,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $6,009,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.