Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:AJX opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78.
AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
