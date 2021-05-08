Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.