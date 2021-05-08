CyberMiles (CMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.79 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00582363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,403.34 or 1.02419756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00201805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

