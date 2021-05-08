PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

