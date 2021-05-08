-$0.12 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 679,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

