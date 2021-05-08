Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

