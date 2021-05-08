Allworth Financial LP Has $218,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,766.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

