Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

PSX opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

