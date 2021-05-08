Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

