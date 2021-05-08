Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 445,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 129,038 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 195,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NYSE:MPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

