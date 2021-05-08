TCF National Bank Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $131.75 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.52 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

