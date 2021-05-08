Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.25% of Proofpoint worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.