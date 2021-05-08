Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $256.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

