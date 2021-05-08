TCF National Bank Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

