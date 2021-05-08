BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.86 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

