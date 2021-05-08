Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $135.02.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.